Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,668 shares during the quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eaton Stock Up 1.5 %

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.73.

ETN opened at $139.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

