Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Has $10.56 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,540 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 18,175 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for 2.3% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $3,379,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 47.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,978 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Johnson Rice upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.32.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

EOG Resources Price Performance

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $104.31 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.