Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Sells 16,246 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,246 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply accounts for 2.6% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $12,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $253.00 target price on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.95.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $183.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.87. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

