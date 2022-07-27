Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on August 10th

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.434 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

Sprague Resources Stock Performance

SRLP stock opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. Sprague Resources has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $29.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.22.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sprague Resources in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sprague Resources stock. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

As of May 28, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP. As of May 28, 2021, Sprague Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP.

