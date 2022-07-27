Sprott (NYSE:SII) Trading Down 5%

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) shares dropped 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.74 and last traded at $33.74. Approximately 6,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 127,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sprott from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sprott from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Get Sprott alerts:

Sprott Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $904.02 million, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average is $40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Sprott Announces Dividend

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $32.28 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in Sprott during the fourth quarter valued at $8,640,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Sprott by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 689,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,573,000 after acquiring an additional 122,124 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Sprott by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 249,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 121,681 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 26.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprott

(Get Rating)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.