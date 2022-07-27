Sprott (TSE:SII) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $51.88

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$51.88 and traded as low as C$42.94. Sprott shares last traded at C$43.55, with a volume of 62,640 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SII. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sprott from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Sprott Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.71, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 24.51.

Sprott Announces Dividend

Sprott ( TSE:SII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$40.89 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprott Inc. will post 2.6199998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.95%.

Sprott Company Profile



Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.



