Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Squarespace updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Squarespace Price Performance

NYSE SQSP opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. Squarespace has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $57.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average is $24.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SQSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Squarespace to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upgraded Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Squarespace from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Squarespace

In other Squarespace news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 29,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $590,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 551,888 shares in the company, valued at $11,037,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 45.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 2,128.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 93.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Squarespace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Featured Articles

