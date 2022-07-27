SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.324-1.364 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.76-4.90 EPS.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,124,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,475. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.53. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $54.59 and a 52 week high of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.85%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 104,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $103,226,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $37,958,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 7.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 35,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

