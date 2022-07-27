SSE plc (LON:SSE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 60.20

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 60.20 ($0.73) per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous dividend of $25.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:SSE opened at GBX 1,762 ($21.23) on Wednesday. SSE has a twelve month low of GBX 1,445.50 ($17.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,935.50 ($23.32). The stock has a market cap of £18.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 725.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,733.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,703.54.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SSE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.10) price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.10) price target on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.51) target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,909 ($23.00).
SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.
