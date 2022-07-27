SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.80

Shares of SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SSPPF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.22) to GBX 290 ($3.49) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.67.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

