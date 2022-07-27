St. James Investment Company LLC Cuts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

St. James Investment Company LLC lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,366 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 7,309 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 1.3% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 18,947 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.99. The company had a trading volume of 184,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,244,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

