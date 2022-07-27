St. James Investment Company LLC Makes New Investment in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

St. James Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF accounts for 0.2% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC owned about 0.07% of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 230,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 962,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,666,000 after purchasing an additional 184,643 shares during the last quarter.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.20. 616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,872. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $28.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.82.

