St. James Investment Company LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

St. James Investment Company LLC decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 3.4% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $22,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,056,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.66. 136,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,443,236. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.03 and its 200 day moving average is $101.64. The firm has a market cap of $124.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $86.70 and a 1 year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.