Stably USD (USDS) Hits One Day Volume of $12,770.00

Stably USD (USDS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Stably USD has a market cap of $464,185.49 and approximately $12,770.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stably USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004401 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Stably USD has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Stably USD

Stably USD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,415,235 coins and its circulating supply is 464,238 coins. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog.

Buying and Selling Stably USD

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

