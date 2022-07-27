Stadler Rail (OTC:SRAIF) Price Target Lowered to CHF 45 at UBS Group

Stadler Rail (OTC:SRAIF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from CHF 50 to CHF 45 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Stadler Rail in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Stadler Rail Price Performance

Shares of OTC:SRAIF remained flat at $42.35 during trading on Wednesday. Stadler Rail has a one year low of $42.35 and a one year high of $44.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.35.

Stadler Rail Company Profile

Stadler Rail AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of trains in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Western and Eastern Europe, the Americas, the CIS countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Rolling Stock; and Service and Components. The company's Rolling Stock segment manufactures high-speed and intercity trains, suburban and regional transport trains, passenger coaches, light rails, trams, and metros locomotives, as well as city transport and tailor-made vehicles.

