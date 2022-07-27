Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by St. James Investment Company LLC

St. James Investment Company LLC lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.6% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Essex LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 18,364 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.77. 113,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,835,981. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $126.16. The company has a market cap of $93.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.95.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.76.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

