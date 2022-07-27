STARSHIP 1-Day Volume Hits $14,157.00 (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One STARSHIP coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000858 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, STARSHIP has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. STARSHIP has a market cap of $3.70 million and $14,157.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004387 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016242 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001782 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00031865 BTC.
About STARSHIP
STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC.
STARSHIP Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for STARSHIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STARSHIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.