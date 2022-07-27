State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 664 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,569 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $79,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $512.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $226.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $476.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.72.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

