State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Netflix were worth $42,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Netflix by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Netflix by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Netflix by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Netflix by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,032,000 after buying an additional 25,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.92.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $216.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $96.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.