State of Michigan Retirement System Has $55.56 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 363,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,492 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $55,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 82,405 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $15,070,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.7 %

QCOM stock opened at $151.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.03.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.92.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

