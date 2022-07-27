State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $33,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,388,336,000 after purchasing an additional 240,099 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,638,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,801,122,000 after acquiring an additional 186,814 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,432,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $924,189,000 after purchasing an additional 48,098 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $680,947,000 after purchasing an additional 96,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $654,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.69.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HON opened at $181.42 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $123.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.54.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

