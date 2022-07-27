Stelco (TSE:STLC) Given New C$53.70 Price Target at Eight Capital

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Eight Capital to C$53.70 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cormark increased their price target on Stelco from C$55.50 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Stelco from C$57.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Stelco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stelco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$54.39.

Shares of STLC stock traded up C$3.45 on Wednesday, hitting C$35.69. The company had a trading volume of 175,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,804. Stelco has a twelve month low of C$30.20 and a twelve month high of C$56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.67. The firm has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.67.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

