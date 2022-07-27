Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 38,614 Shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,614 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $9,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,255,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,344,000.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Trading Down 0.1 %

IGHG stock opened at $69.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.35. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $78.88.

