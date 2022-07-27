Stephens Inc. AR Buys 86,354 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 422,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,354 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 537,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,488,000 after purchasing an additional 81,465 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $962,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 568,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,161,000 after acquiring an additional 26,030 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSCM stock opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $21.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.