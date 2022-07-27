Stephens Inc. AR Has $10.43 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,327 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $10,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $96.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.73 and a 12 month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.58.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

