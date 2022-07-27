Stephens Inc. AR Has $10.99 Million Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 982,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 29,502 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $10,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.91.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.