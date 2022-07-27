Stephens Inc. AR Has $9.43 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230,899 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 1.03% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 80,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,767,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,041,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 470,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCQ opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.87. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $21.71.

