Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,351 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 592,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after buying an additional 69,868 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.42%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

