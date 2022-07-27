Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,245 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.23% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $9,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWY. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,964,000 after purchasing an additional 24,055 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 73,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 121,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 13,769 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 123,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,311,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $58.63 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $91.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.30.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.