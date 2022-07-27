Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 394 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.09% of Fidelity National Financial worth $11,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 373.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

FNF stock opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.97. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.41.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

