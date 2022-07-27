Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Acquires 11,595 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,234,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 1.15% of Neogen worth $38,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Neogen by 8.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 5.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on NEOG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Neogen Stock Performance

About Neogen

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.92. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $47.80.

(Get Rating)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.