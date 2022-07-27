Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Acquires 20,155 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,155 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.37% of Five Below worth $32,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 1.9% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,605,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,269,000 after purchasing an additional 30,160 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Five Below by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,255,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,734,000 after acquiring an additional 35,588 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 736,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,772,000 after acquiring an additional 434,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,418,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Five Below from $249.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.17.

Five Below Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $114.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.14 and its 200 day moving average is $149.53. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.73 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. Five Below’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading

