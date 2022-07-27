Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 14,125 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,125 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $14,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 486.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEDP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Medpace Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $156.64 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.94 and a 12 month high of $231.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.43.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $351.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares in the company, valued at $799,477,655. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 22,290 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $3,222,911.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,012,628.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle bought 8,330 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

