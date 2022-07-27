Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 213,653 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,653 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.39% of Open Lending worth $9,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 182.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending Stock Performance

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 17.78 and a current ratio of 17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.69. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $42.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Open Lending had a net margin of 44.00% and a return on equity of 37.93%. The company had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LPRO. Raymond James lowered their price target on Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Open Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Open Lending Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.