Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 34,620 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 253,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,620 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,414,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $144,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,191.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,078 shares of company stock valued at $233,265. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLFS. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.17.

BLFS stock opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.53. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $60.67. The stock has a market cap of $707.40 million, a PE ratio of -47.66 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $36.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

