Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 263,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,702 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $27,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 679.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Ambarella from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ambarella from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.20.

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

Ambarella Trading Up 0.0 %

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $46,654.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,351.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $46,654.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,351.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $55,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,335.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,297 shares of company stock valued at $688,055 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $75.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.95. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.