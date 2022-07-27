Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $19.73 Million Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.43% of Maximus worth $19,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at $58,697,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,264,098 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $394,512,000 after purchasing an additional 659,986 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 1,132.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 419,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,437,000 after purchasing an additional 385,622 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,339,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $266,074,000 after purchasing an additional 193,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 524,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,309,000 after purchasing an additional 138,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Stock Performance

Maximus stock opened at $64.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $89.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Maximus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Maximus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In related news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy acquired 17,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $1,000,922.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,211.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy purchased 17,341 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $1,000,922.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,211.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $500,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,017 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,945.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Profile

(Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.