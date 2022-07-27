Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $35.56 Million Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 270,996 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $35,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,020,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth $32,030,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $23,249,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 971,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,464,000 after purchasing an additional 89,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,010,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,556,000 after purchasing an additional 89,021 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPSC has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.71.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $113.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 89.02 and a beta of 0.78. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.39 and a 12-month high of $174.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.85.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 11.74%. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.