Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263,180 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.96% of Ping Identity worth $21,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 20.8% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 13.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 229.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average is $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.60 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. Ping Identity’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PING shares. DA Davidson began coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ping Identity from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

Ping Identity Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

