Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Down 6%

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) traded down 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.47 and last traded at $31.47. 5,811 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 684,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.49.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Steven Madden from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.59.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.44. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $557.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $86,569.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Steven Madden by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 40,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

