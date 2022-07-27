Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target to $28.00

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alkermes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

Shares of ALKS stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.69. The company had a trading volume of 43,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,434. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day moving average is $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $276.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.01 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 7,474 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $211,215.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,449.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $292,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,671.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 7,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $211,215.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,449.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,221 shares of company stock worth $3,829,869. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alkermes by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,080,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,756,000 after buying an additional 827,759 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Alkermes by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 14,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,570,000 after buying an additional 827,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,779,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,069,000 after buying an additional 85,459 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 1.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,868,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,077,000 after purchasing an additional 57,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,871,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,798,000 after purchasing an additional 61,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

