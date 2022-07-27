Stifel Nicolaus Increases Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target to C$31.25

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.00 to C$31.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.93.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Topaz Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS:TPZEF traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $19.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.