Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Stock Rating Lowered by Pareto Securities

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SEB Equities cut Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 32.50 to SEK 31.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stillfront Group AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.77.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:STLFF opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. Stillfront Group AB has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $7.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

