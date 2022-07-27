Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Hits New 12-Month High at $67.58

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.58 and last traded at $67.36, with a volume of 1251 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYBT. StockNews.com raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $67.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $300,008.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,251.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $300,008.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,251.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,219 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $190,500.42. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 41,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,747.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,668 shares of company stock valued at $634,629 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stock Yards Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 794.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

