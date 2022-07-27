StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Aeterna Zentaris from $50.00 to $37.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
Aeterna Zentaris Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $4.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.25. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $24.38.
About Aeterna Zentaris
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.
