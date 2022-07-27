StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, CL King lowered shares of CMC Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMC Materials has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $197.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $173.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.57. CMC Materials has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $197.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

CMC Materials ( NASDAQ:CCMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $324.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CMC Materials will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CMC Materials news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $1,334,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,245.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CMC Materials by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in CMC Materials by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CMC Materials by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in CMC Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

