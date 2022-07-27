StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Isoray (NYSE:ISR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ISR opened at $0.32 on Friday. Isoray has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The company has a market cap of $45.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.30.

Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 56.86%. The business had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that Isoray will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

