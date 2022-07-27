StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Kamada from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Kamada Price Performance

Kamada stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34. Kamada has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $215.92 million, a PE ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kamada

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). Kamada had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $28.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kamada will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64,704 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares during the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 2,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares during the last quarter.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

