StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Jul 27th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDAGet Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Kamada from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Kamada Price Performance

Kamada stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34. Kamada has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $215.92 million, a PE ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). Kamada had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $28.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kamada will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kamada

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64,704 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares during the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 2,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares during the last quarter.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

