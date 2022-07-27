StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
OncoSec Medical Price Performance
ONCS opened at $0.74 on Friday. OncoSec Medical has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.98.
OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OncoSec Medical will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoSec Medical
OncoSec Medical Company Profile
OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
