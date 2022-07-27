StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Price Performance

ONCS opened at $0.74 on Friday. OncoSec Medical has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.98.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OncoSec Medical will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in OncoSec Medical by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 321,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 44,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 653.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 334,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

