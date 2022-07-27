StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of SIFCO Industries stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.52. SIFCO Industries has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 12.83% and a negative net margin of 2.46%.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.